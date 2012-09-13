Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Temperature And Noise
Both Nvidia's Kepler and AMD's Graphics Core Next architectures are now known for excellent performance-per-watt. So, let's see how the new GeForce cards stack up:
The GeForce GTX 650 achieves a spectacular result, consuming less power than Afox's GeForce GT 640! We won't be surprised if a manufacturer creates a GeForce GTX 650 without any auxiliary connector at all.
As for the GeForce GTX 660, it requires almost the same power as the GeForce GTX 660 Ti, and about 25 W more than AMD's Radeon HD 7850 under load.
When it comes thermal performance, Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 650 delivers an impressive load temperature of only 47 degrees Celsius. The GeForce GTX 660 cards generate significantly higher temperatures, with the reference card spiking as high as 76 degrees under load and Zotac's card hitting 71 degrees. Gigabyte's Windforce cooling solution helps a lot, keeping its GeForce GTX 660's peak temperature down to 56 degrees.
From two feet away, noise is minimal across the board. None of the cards we tested are loud, even after a 10-minute Battlefield 3 session.
Wait for sales on whichever one is needed and then grab one -
AMD 7770 can be had for just over $100.
AMD 7870 can be had for about $220.
1. Read the article.
2. Understand what the article is talking about.
Is it because 650 performance is too poor to show off on benchmark? It doesnt take a genius to figure out the huge diff between 6870 vs 650. 7770= 6850 speed. So I guess even the 7750/460SE are putting shame on 650 on those high quality detail? too shy to show off 460SE/9800GT up against 650?
I dare u put on a detailed benchmark with 650 up against 7770/7750/GTS450/550ti/460/9800GT/9800GTX on all condition. Not a selective benchmark.
It was more of a joke than anything else to simply write "AMD wins again!" and it was actually pretty funny! I try to balance things out so that no one company is viewed too favorably.
For example, I recently bought an Nvidia GTX 460 1 GB 256 bit card for $70, new, with a 3 month warranty for a friend to upgrade his gaming computer. Unusual? Yes. Great deal? You better believe it! Of course, if an equivalent AMD card was available at a cheaper price, that's the one I would've bought.
Now, relax and try to control yourself. Refrain from the use of profanity in future posts. Thanks.
I've got nothing else to say on the GTX650 but to just point out that it's a weak card.
On the other hand, the GTX660 is probably the only Kepler (besides the 670) that impresses me. I don't know about everyone else though. To point out one thing, most Radeon 7870s can be found at $240 or lower without MIR. The GTX660 is priced well for a release MSRP and makes the 660ti offers less value, kind of like the 670 vs 680. For 8xMSAA, the performance does cripple but I think at this price point, most people are going to stay with 4xAA or possibly lower.
