Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth

Testing For Memory Interface Limitations: 2560x1440

Originally, we wanted use a multi-monitor setup. But we figured out that just wouldn't make sense after running a few tests. There are some things the GeForce GTX 660 Ti can’t handle, and Surround is one of them. So, we set up our biggest monitor, which, based on the previous page, we suspect will cause the card some trouble anyway. Most people shopping for a $300 graphics card are probably playing at 1920x1080, so 2560x1440 is more of a theoretical exercise anyway.

Then again, we still managed to enjoy playable frame rates. Without MSAA, the cards present themselves in the order we would have expected.

With 2x MSAA applied (the lowest level of multi-sampling available), the Radeon HD 7870 manages to inch out Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti.

Even at this higher resolution, and with anti-aliasing used, the 3 GB card can't keep up with the 2 GB version.

The GeForce GTX 670 holds onto its performance crown at 4x MSAA by one frame per second. However, AMD's Radeon HD 7870 beats the GeForce GTX 660 Ti decisively.

At 8x MSAA, Batman: Arkham City is AMD's game. The Radeon HD 7950 and 7870 come in first and second place. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti’s minimum frame rates, subjectively speaking, affect this title's experience negatively at these settings.

The gap between the 2 and 3 GB versions of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti is even larger when we apply 8x MSAA. Lesson learned: spending extra on 3 GB is pointless when capacity isn't the problem.