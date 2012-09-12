Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth

Testing For Memory Interface Limitations: 2560x1440
Originally, we wanted use a multi-monitor setup. But we figured out that just wouldn't make sense after running a few tests. There are some things the GeForce GTX 660 Ti can’t handle, and Surround is one of them. So, we set up our biggest monitor, which, based on the previous page, we suspect will cause the card some trouble anyway. Most people shopping for a $300 graphics card are probably playing at 1920x1080, so 2560x1440 is more of a theoretical exercise anyway.
Then again, we still managed to enjoy playable frame rates. Without MSAA, the cards present themselves in the order we would have expected.
With 2x MSAA applied (the lowest level of multi-sampling available), the Radeon HD 7870 manages to inch out Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti.
Even at this higher resolution, and with anti-aliasing used, the 3 GB card can't keep up with the 2 GB version.
The GeForce GTX 670 holds onto its performance crown at 4x MSAA by one frame per second. However, AMD's Radeon HD 7870 beats the GeForce GTX 660 Ti decisively.
At 8x MSAA, Batman: Arkham City is AMD's game. The Radeon HD 7950 and 7870 come in first and second place. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti’s minimum frame rates, subjectively speaking, affect this title's experience negatively at these settings.
The gap between the 2 and 3 GB versions of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti is even larger when we apply 8x MSAA. Lesson learned: spending extra on 3 GB is pointless when capacity isn't the problem.
IMO both AMD and Nvidia should use the XDR2 memory in the next series of cards. That would give the same bandwidth at half the interface size.
The 7950 has been our for months now compared to the 660ti and the price drop happens before the release of the 660ti. Nvidia should really have predicted that the 7950 prices should come down even more so it makes almost no sense that they release the 660ti at $300.
The 7870 performs just slightly slower compared to the 660ti but beats it once you crank up the AA really high and it costs $50 less. On the other hand the 7950 is overall faster than the 660ti and even surpass the the $60+ 670 once you crank the AA really high as well. For the 660ti to sell, Nvidia should really lower it to $260 imo.....or they could just rely on fanboys
AMD cuts HD 7000 series price even furtherTuesday, 21 August 2012 08:57 (after the 660ti release)
cheers! :)
If you check the price of the 7950s before this news at most online retailer (Newegg, NCIX), you'll know that the price drop happens already although the official news from AMD was a couple of weeks later
Sapphire Radeon HD 7950 3GB Video Card
now how much sense does it make to drop prices and not tell anyone?
:pfff: