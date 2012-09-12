Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth

Gainward GTX 660 Ti Phantom

Just like Gainward's GTX 670 Phantom, the GTX 660 Ti Phantom is a three-slot card. As a result, we'd expect it to give us plenty of headroom for overclocking, along with improved acoustics.

The card’s frame stabilizes it well. However, the materials used to build that frame and its cheap plastic shroud make us think back to Phantom coolers of days gone by. This implementation feels and looks disappointing in comparison to what we've seen Gainward do in the past.

The cooler weighs all of 192 grams and consists of only three heat pipes connected to the aluminum block. Aside from its fan blades and the plastic shroud, this card is completely identical to Palit's GTX 660 Ti Jetstream. Conceivably, you could switch the shroud and fans back and forth between the cards with only serial numbers left to tell them apart.