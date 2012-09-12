Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth

Zotac GeForce GTX 660 Ti AMP! Edition

Zotac went all-out with its GeForce GTX 660 Ti AMP! Edition (ZT-60804-10P). It shares the highest base GPU clock rate with Gigabyte’s card, and also leverages factory-overclocked memory to help compensate for the cut-back memory bus. The card is based on a short PCB and a very compact cooler, making the Zotac GeForce GTX 660 Ti AMP! Edition the smallest and fastest board in our round-up.

Interestingly, Zotac doesn't employ direct memory cooling in spite of the high data rates. Temperatures that nearly reach 70 degrees Celsius on the back of the card make this a questionable choice, especially if it's going into a compact chassis.