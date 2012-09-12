Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth

Zotac GeForce GTX 660 Ti AMP! Edition
Zotac went all-out with its GeForce GTX 660 Ti AMP! Edition (ZT-60804-10P). It shares the highest base GPU clock rate with Gigabyte’s card, and also leverages factory-overclocked memory to help compensate for the cut-back memory bus. The card is based on a short PCB and a very compact cooler, making the Zotac GeForce GTX 660 Ti AMP! Edition the smallest and fastest board in our round-up.
Interestingly, Zotac doesn't employ direct memory cooling in spite of the high data rates. Temperatures that nearly reach 70 degrees Celsius on the back of the card make this a questionable choice, especially if it's going into a compact chassis.
IMO both AMD and Nvidia should use the XDR2 memory in the next series of cards. That would give the same bandwidth at half the interface size.
The 7950 has been our for months now compared to the 660ti and the price drop happens before the release of the 660ti. Nvidia should really have predicted that the 7950 prices should come down even more so it makes almost no sense that they release the 660ti at $300.
The 7870 performs just slightly slower compared to the 660ti but beats it once you crank up the AA really high and it costs $50 less. On the other hand the 7950 is overall faster than the 660ti and even surpass the the $60+ 670 once you crank the AA really high as well. For the 660ti to sell, Nvidia should really lower it to $260 imo.....or they could just rely on fanboys
AMD cuts HD 7000 series price even furtherTuesday, 21 August 2012 08:57 (after the 660ti release)
cheers! :)
If you check the price of the 7950s before this news at most online retailer (Newegg, NCIX), you'll know that the price drop happens already although the official news from AMD was a couple of weeks later
Sapphire Radeon HD 7950 3GB Video Card
now how much sense does it make to drop prices and not tell anyone?
:pfff: