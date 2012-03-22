GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm (DX 11)

We had a couple of folks request benchmarks with the new 64-bit World of Warcraft client, which was released with patch 4.3.3. So, today’s charts represent the latest 64-bit build.

Nvidia tends to do better in WoW—a trend we first observed in World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm--Tom's Performance Guide. This continues more than a year later after many game patches and driver revisions. The GeForce GTX 590 takes first place, followed closely by the GeForce GTX 680 and GTX 580.

Did you notice the Radeon HD 6990 sitting at the bottom of the charts in our first two resolutions? Although its performance without anti-aliasing lands it in last place, two Cayman GPUs give up very little when you apply 8x MSAA. WoW depends heavily on host processor performance. Meanwhile, CrossFire is known to exact more CPU overhead than SLI. Put those two observations together, and AMD’s dual-GPU card lags behind the crowd, but then enjoys the addition of anti-aliasing at very little performance cost.

Of course, once we throttle up to 2560x1600, the graphics load is such that the 6990 springs up behind Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 680 for third place.