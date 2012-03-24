GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

There seems to be a 100 FPS cap on Crysis 2, and a pair of GeForce GTX 680s hits it at 1920x1080 under DirectX 9 and 11. AMD’s Radeon HD 7970s do the same at DirectX 9, but then give up a bit of performance with we switch to DirectX 11.

Curiously, we couldn’t get around a bug at 2560x1600 that saw two Radeon HD 7970s consistently crash in the first seconds of testing DirectX 9 performance. Though, based on the substantial boost enabled by a second GeForce GTX 680, another AMD card would have likely trailed anyway.

We didn’t have any issues benchmarking at 5760x1080, although two GeForce GTX 680s wind up marginally (but probably not noticeably) faster than twin 7970s.