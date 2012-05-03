GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 (DX 11)
Just as we expected, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690 4 GB falls in just behind two GeForce GTX 680s. Two Radeon HD 7970s take third place.
Almost surreally, previous-generation dual-GPU cards like the GeForce GTX 590 and Radeon HD 6990 get dramatically out-classed.
If you saw my day-two coverage of GeForce GTX 680, where I tested SLI, CrossFire, and 5760x1080, you’ll notice that these dual-card numbers are notably higher. We think it’s possible that the dual-card setups were pushing the overclocked Core i7-3960X harder, possibly throttling it. This issue doesn’t affect any of our other scores, and was addressed by simply bumping the maximum wattage and amperage up to 200.
6990 aren't that hard to find. Back in January before the 7000 series came out, you could easily pick one or two up. I am pretty sure in 6 month, the 690 will be easy to grab.
