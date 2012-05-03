GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 (DX 11)

Just as we expected, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690 4 GB falls in just behind two GeForce GTX 680s. Two Radeon HD 7970s take third place.

Almost surreally, previous-generation dual-GPU cards like the GeForce GTX 590 and Radeon HD 6990 get dramatically out-classed.

If you saw my day-two coverage of GeForce GTX 680, where I tested SLI, CrossFire, and 5760x1080, you’ll notice that these dual-card numbers are notably higher. We think it’s possible that the dual-card setups were pushing the overclocked Core i7-3960X harder, possibly throttling it. This issue doesn’t affect any of our other scores, and was addressed by simply bumping the maximum wattage and amperage up to 200.