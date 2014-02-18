GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Zotac GTX 750 Ti

Zotac GTX 750 Ti OC

Zotac's GTX 750 Ti goes the same route as MSI's, forgoing the six-pin power connector in favor of a design driven exclusively by a 16-lane PCI Express slot. It is built on the same reference PCB though, and is the only model employing a single-fan cooler.

Dimensions, Weight, And Connectors

The dimensions we measure almost never match the figures you get from manufacturer specifications, which is why we present our own data using the distances shown in the following image.

Auxiliary Power Connector None Connectors 1 x DVI-D (Dual-link)1 x DVI-I1 x Mini-HDMI Form Factor Dual-slot Pros + Short and compact Cons - A little louder and warmer than dual-slot cards Measurements Length LHeight HDepth D1Depth D2145 mm110 mm35 mm3 mm Weight 304 g

As usual, GPU-Z provides us an overview of the card's specifications:

