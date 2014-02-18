GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Zotac GTX 750 Ti
Zotac GTX 750 Ti OC
Zotac's GTX 750 Ti goes the same route as MSI's, forgoing the six-pin power connector in favor of a design driven exclusively by a 16-lane PCI Express slot. It is built on the same reference PCB though, and is the only model employing a single-fan cooler.
Dimensions, Weight, And Connectors
The dimensions we measure almost never match the figures you get from manufacturer specifications, which is why we present our own data using the distances shown in the following image.
|Auxiliary Power Connector
|None
|Connectors
|1 x DVI-D (Dual-link)1 x DVI-I1 x Mini-HDMI
|Form Factor
|Dual-slot
|Pros
|+ Short and compact
|Cons
|- A little louder and warmer than dual-slot cards
|Measurements
|Length LHeight HDepth D1Depth D2145 mm110 mm35 mm3 mm
|Weight
|304 g
As usual, GPU-Z provides us an overview of the card's specifications:
I'm pretty sure you meant to type "video cards" on page one there. Cheers.
Don't take this as fact, but the drivers look newer for the Zotac card than the others, possibly just a bug with the older drivers? The cards are advertised as having 640 shaders anyway.
Also weird, the GPU-Z screenshot is taken with Windows 8, whereas the Gigabyte and MSI cards are on Windows 7. The mystery continues...