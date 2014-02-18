GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Results: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag is an Nvidia-sponsored game, so we're curious as to how the company's GPUs measure up to AMD's in this attractive-looking title.

The GeForce GTX 750 Ti is playable at the Normal preset, but it finishes our test in the back of the pack, just shy of the GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost's average frame rate, but more significantly in front of the GeForce GTX 650 Ti it's destined to replace.

Frame time variance is low overall. However, the GeForce GTX 750 Ti does exhibit a couple of spikes. Of course, this is the Maxwell architecture's first showing, and we're not sure what driver work needed to be done to optimize for it. Hopefully Nvidia's engineers iron this sort of thing out over time.