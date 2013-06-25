GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

OpenGL: 2D And 3D Performance

Synthetic Benchmarks

Unigine’s Heaven and Sanctuary benchmarks show us how cards perform when rendering demanding effects in modern gaming titles using the OpenGL API. Additionally, since none of the graphics drivers contain any optimizations for the OpenGL versions of these benchmarks, you could even say it’s a fairer comparison than the super-optimized DirectX versions.

When Nvidia launched its GeForce GTX 770, the GTX 680 was the obvious choice as the baseline for comparison. Similarly, today we want to see how the GeForce GTX 760 fares against its own predecessors, namely GTX 660 Ti and GTX 670. As expected, the GTX 760 falls right between those cards. Most board partners will be selling factory-overclocked versions of the 760, and its extra memory bandwidth should help push the tweaked boards closer to GeForce GTX 670.

Maya 2013

In addition to DirectX 11 and Viewport 2.0, Maya also continues to offer OpenGL support. Our benchmark sequence, taken from the SPECapc 2009 suite, shows us that, generally, Nvidia’s cards perform very similarly. That’s hardly a surprise, since the drivers for the consumer cards don’t contain any of the optimizations necessary for professional-class performance.

SolidWorks

Newer versions of SolidWorks refuse to complete benchmark runs on anything but professional graphics cards with validated drivers, so we fall back on this older version found in the SPECviewperf11 suite. Basically we get a repeat of the Unigine results, and even at stock clocks, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 760 is faster than the GTX 660 Ti.

EnSight

EnSight is another application that forces us to revert to an older build for similar reasons. And once more, the results don’t exactly come as a surprise.

Thus far, the GeForce GTX 760 behaves exactly as expected, enjoying a comfortable and consistent lead over the GeForce GTX 660 Ti. Overclocking does not result in an appreciable performance increase. On an architectural level, it is interesting to see the 760 beat the 660 Ti. Although the older card has more CUDA cores, it's hamstrung by lower memory bandwidth.