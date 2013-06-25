GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

OpenGL: 2D And 3D Performance
Synthetic Benchmarks
Unigine’s Heaven and Sanctuary benchmarks show us how cards perform when rendering demanding effects in modern gaming titles using the OpenGL API. Additionally, since none of the graphics drivers contain any optimizations for the OpenGL versions of these benchmarks, you could even say it’s a fairer comparison than the super-optimized DirectX versions.
When Nvidia launched its GeForce GTX 770, the GTX 680 was the obvious choice as the baseline for comparison. Similarly, today we want to see how the GeForce GTX 760 fares against its own predecessors, namely GTX 660 Ti and GTX 670. As expected, the GTX 760 falls right between those cards. Most board partners will be selling factory-overclocked versions of the 760, and its extra memory bandwidth should help push the tweaked boards closer to GeForce GTX 670.
Maya 2013
In addition to DirectX 11 and Viewport 2.0, Maya also continues to offer OpenGL support. Our benchmark sequence, taken from the SPECapc 2009 suite, shows us that, generally, Nvidia’s cards perform very similarly. That’s hardly a surprise, since the drivers for the consumer cards don’t contain any of the optimizations necessary for professional-class performance.
SolidWorks
Newer versions of SolidWorks refuse to complete benchmark runs on anything but professional graphics cards with validated drivers, so we fall back on this older version found in the SPECviewperf11 suite. Basically we get a repeat of the Unigine results, and even at stock clocks, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 760 is faster than the GTX 660 Ti.
EnSight
EnSight is another application that forces us to revert to an older build for similar reasons. And once more, the results don’t exactly come as a surprise.
Thus far, the GeForce GTX 760 behaves exactly as expected, enjoying a comfortable and consistent lead over the GeForce GTX 660 Ti. Overclocking does not result in an appreciable performance increase. On an architectural level, it is interesting to see the 760 beat the 660 Ti. Although the older card has more CUDA cores, it's hamstrung by lower memory bandwidth.
Re-read the conclusion in question below. He doesn't say it is faster, he says this card will replace Don's recommendation for best $250 card and displace the 7950 Boost. ie. Don won't be recommending a $300 card that trades blows or barely beats a $250 card. If both were to end up $250, things change.
quote - "A quick reference to Best Graphics Cards For The Money: June 2013 shows that Don is currently recommending the Tahiti-based Radeon HD 7870 for $250. With almost certainty, the GeForce GTX 760 will take that honor next month, displacing the Radeon HD 7950 with Boost at $300 in the process."
test, given it does so well for the other CUDA tests, especially iRay and Blender?
Btw, I don't suppose you could include 580 SLI results for the game tests? ;)
Or do you have just the one 580?
My only gripe with the 760 is the misuse of a model number which allows one to
infer it should be quicker than older cards with 'lesser' names (660, etc.) when
infact it's often slower. I really wish NVIDIA would stop releasing products that
exhibit such enormous performance overlap. Given the evolutionary nature of
GPUs, and the time that has passed since the 600s launched, one might
reasonably expect a 760 to beat the 670 too, but it never does. To me, the
price drop is the only thing it has going for it. The endless meddling with shader
numbers, clocks, bus width, etc., creates an utter muddle of performance
response depending on the game. One really has to judge based on the
individual game rather than any general product description or spec summary.
I just hope Skyrim players with 660s don't upgrade on the assumption newer
model names mean better performance, but I expect some will.
Ian.
Amazing performance at 250$. The 265bit memory interface does wonders for GK104.
Now I am wondering if there will even be a GTX760ti, while there is a large enough gap in the product stack, I have a feeling there is a chance there may not be a "ti" version.
Anyone know more?