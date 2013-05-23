Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: Hitman: Absolution

GeForce GTX 780 again manages performance on par with the Titan board. Both cards are overwhelmed by the much less expensive Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition, though. We can see something is holding back Nvidia’s hardware—even the GeForce GTX 690 can’t break past 55 FPS.

The three fastest boards from Nvidia all track similarly when we chart frame rate over time. A performance floor around 45 FPS isn’t really an issue in this case, though it might bother some of the folks with $1,000 graphics cards that a $450 Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition is quicker for no discernable reason.

The only real notable result comes from AMD’s Radeon HD 7990, which dominates the average frame rate chart, but also exhibits the greatest degree of variance from one frame to the next. Close to 9 ms isn’t severe, but again, we’ve seen as few as 5 ms sway a group of gamers in favor of the smoother delivery.