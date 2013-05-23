Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: Hitman: Absolution
GeForce GTX 780 again manages performance on par with the Titan board. Both cards are overwhelmed by the much less expensive Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition, though. We can see something is holding back Nvidia’s hardware—even the GeForce GTX 690 can’t break past 55 FPS.
The three fastest boards from Nvidia all track similarly when we chart frame rate over time. A performance floor around 45 FPS isn’t really an issue in this case, though it might bother some of the folks with $1,000 graphics cards that a $450 Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition is quicker for no discernable reason.
The only real notable result comes from AMD’s Radeon HD 7990, which dominates the average frame rate chart, but also exhibits the greatest degree of variance from one frame to the next. Close to 9 ms isn’t severe, but again, we’ve seen as few as 5 ms sway a group of gamers in favor of the smoother delivery.
Of course, one could argue that as we get closer to higher-end products, the performance increase is always minimal and price to performance ratio starts to increase, however, for the past 3-4 years (or so I guess), never has it been that the 2nd highest-end GPU having such low performance difference with the highest-end GPU. It's usually significant enough that the highest end GPU (GTX x80) still has it's place.
Tl;dr,
The GTX Titan was released to make the GTX 780 look incredibly good, and people (especially on the internet), will spread the news fast enough claiming the $650 release price for the GTX 780 is good and reasonable, and people who didn't even bother reading reviews and benchmarks, will take their word and pay the premium for GTX 780.
Nvidia is taking a different route to compete with AMD or one could say that they're not even trying to compete with AMD in terms of price/performance (at least for the high-end products).
Thats apretty bad analogy. A gpu is still smooth even with some of the cores/vram/etc turned off, it doesn't increase latency/frametimes/etc.
I must've missed something. Why wait a week?