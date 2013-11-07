Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Power Consumption Overview

Here’s the direct comparison of every tested card's results. Looking at the GeForce GTX 780 Ti’s numbers, it immediately becomes clear that pushing flagship-class performance still requires a lot of power. Still, when you take it gaming capabilities into account, Nvidia's newest ultra-high-end board is also the most efficient card in its segment.

The bottom line is that the GeForce GTX 780 Ti offers a very appealing power consumption-to-performance ratio. The new Radeon R9 graphics cards gain ground on Nvidia, but they're nowhere close to catching up.

Another factor to consider is price, and it remains to be seen how the market reacts to all of these introductions in so short of a time frame. Right now, there’s a fitting solution for pretty much everyone, and a more competitive graphics card space is proving to be a boon to enthusiasts who have access to more performance at lower prices than ever before.