Challenging FPS: Testing SLI And CrossFire Using Video Capture

Results: Tomb Raider

In perhaps the most dramatic finish of our nine-game suite, the Radeon cards encounter their largest drop in experiential performance, sacrificing 16.5 FPS on average.

Comparatively, the GeForce GTX 660 Tis turn back the same result for actual and practical frame rate.

Frame rate over time shows us just how many dropped and runt frames must be discarded for us to reach our practical frame rate.

Frame time variance is low from the GeForce cards, whereas the Radeon boards encounter notably more variance. Additionally, we noticed a bit of this during game play.