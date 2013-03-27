Challenging FPS: Testing SLI And CrossFire Using Video Capture

Results: Batman Arkham City
With results to compare in nine games, we're proceeding alphabetically. Batman Arkham Asylum is first in line.
First, we'll look at the minimum and average frame rates. When you see "Hardware FPS" in the charts, you're looking at the number of frames per second the graphics card is rendering. "Practical FPS" is the more accurate representation of what you'd actually see, with dropped frames and runts taken out of the equation.
In addition, we have a fifth data point, captured in Fraps on the CrossFire-based system, to use as a comparison point.
The difference between the hardware and practical frame rates on our GeForce GTX 660 Ti-based SLI setup is only about one frame per second. In comparison, the gap is more like five frames per second on the Radeon HD 7870-based CrossFire configuration.
Fraps would have us believe that the hardware FPS number is right, even though the practical frame rate is lower.
The frame rate over time chart shows us that the Radeon configuration's hardware FPS (the thin red line) and the Fraps result (the thin red line with dots) sometimes spike above the practical FPS (the thick red line). When it comes to the GeForce cards, both lines remain close together.
For reference, we're also including our frame time variance chart, generated from the data generated by FCAT. The GeForce and Radeon cards exhibit sub-10 ms results when we look at the 95th percentile.
FCAT isn't for end users, it's for review sites. The tech is supplied by hardware manufacturers, Nvidia just makes the scripts. They gave them to us for testing.
The problem i have with the hardware you picked for this reviews is that even though, RAW FPS are not the main idea behind the review, you are giving a Tool for every troll on the net to say AMD hardware or drivers are crap. The idea behind the review is good though.
But as great as the review is, I feel one thing that review sites have dropped the ball on is the lack of v-sync comparisons. A lot of people play with v-sync, and while a 60hz monitor is going to limit what you can test, you could get a 120hz or 144hz monitor and see how they behave with v-sync on.
And the toughest thing of all, is how can microstutter be more accurately quantified. Not counting the runt frames gives a more accurate representation of FPS, but does not quantify microstutter that may be happening as a result.
It seems the more info we get, the more questions I have.