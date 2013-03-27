Challenging FPS: Testing SLI And CrossFire Using Video Capture

Results: Crysis 3

The GeForce cards demonstrate no difference between our hardware and practical results, while the Radeon combo exhibits a 1.3 FPS split. In this case, Fraps actually tracks more closely with the practical result. Just bear in mind that Fraps needs to be run separately, since its overlay doesn't appear to cooperate with the one included in FCAT.

Although there is little difference between the actual rendered frames from AMD's cards and the practical result, we can clearly see the dropped and runt frames when we look at frame rate over time.

Frame time variance is relatively high for both graphics setups on this game. The GeForce cards seemed choppier, based on my experience, but that's a subjective call.