Challenging FPS: Testing SLI And CrossFire Using Video Capture

Results: Far Cry 3

Performance-wise, these settings favor Nvidia's cards, which yield identical numbers for our actual and practical frame rates. The Radeon boards see 3.4 FPS between those same two measurements. Correlating with Fraps gives us a results that'd predictably come close to what the Radeon cards are actually rendering.

As before, we see spikes from what AMD's cards are actually rendering, which includes the dropped and runt frames.

The spikiness from AMD's Radeon cards can be demonstrated by looking at frame time variance. At the 95th percentile, we can see that frames aren't being delivered as consistently. I did notice the game felt a little laggier, too.