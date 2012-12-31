Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Seidon 240M Installation

Mounting brackets that secure the Seidon 240M’s pump/base assembly are designed to fit only one way. The Intel-style brackets shown below have screw positions for LGA 2011/1366, LGA 1155/1156, and LGA 775.

Rather than screw directly to our LGA 2011 bracket, the Seidon 240M’s mounting screws engage four standoffs. A different set of standoffs fits into the included support plates for AMD and previous-generation Intel processor interfaces.

The Seidon 240M’s radiator fits the top of our case perfectly. Most dual-fan cases now use the same spacing to allow nearly-universal support for this radiator style.

We connected the Seidon 240M’s pump to our motherboard’s CPU fan connector, and used the included power splitter to connect both of the Seidon 240M’s fans out our motherboard’s secondary CPU fan header. Alternative three-pin fan connectors would serve the same function, but usually with different thermal programming (depending on motherboard model).

We temporarily disabled our motherboard’s automatic fan speed controls during today’s tests, instead setting fan speed to maximum to assure test consistency.