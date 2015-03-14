How We Test HDDs And SSDs

Methodology
We do, however, generate truly comparable benchmark numbers. This requires a strict test regiment. With solid-state drives, any workload you run before a test affects the outcome of whatever you measure next. Naturally, all SSDs start out clean, a condition we call fresh out of box, or FOB.
The FOB state means the controller is able to write to the flash without going through a read, modify and write operation. Once it's filled with data, the drive's controller needs to read a page, modify the data and then write the page again. This occurs even if the change involves just a single cell. The read, modify and write process can double or even triple latency, depending on the type of information being manipulated.
SSDs will never wear out due to IOPs. Only the controllers break. Quit kidding yourselves.
Thanks Chris.
And that will be all on your first day of "How to test hardware the MacGyver way"
Tomorrow we will learn to test psu's by putting them in microwave at 50 degree C for 60 minutes while it itself is powering the microwave.
Thank you. :lol:
I choked on my drink you had me LOLing so hard :)
calm down!!