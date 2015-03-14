How We Test HDDs And SSDs

Methodology

We do, however, generate truly comparable benchmark numbers. This requires a strict test regiment. With solid-state drives, any workload you run before a test affects the outcome of whatever you measure next. Naturally, all SSDs start out clean, a condition we call fresh out of box, or FOB.

The FOB state means the controller is able to write to the flash without going through a read, modify and write operation. Once it's filled with data, the drive's controller needs to read a page, modify the data and then write the page again. This occurs even if the change involves just a single cell. The read, modify and write process can double or even triple latency, depending on the type of information being manipulated.