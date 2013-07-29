Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

What Is A Table PC Used For, Anyway?

The idea of a PC with a table-like display isn't new. Arcade game cabinets began to appear in restaurants and taverns long before many of us owned a PC. But of course those weren't touch-based devices. Alternatively, high-end touch-screen PCs like the one we looked at in Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8? would need a custom cabinet in order to become a true tabletop PC.

The IdeaCentre Horizon’s headline feature comes from a spring-loaded stand that supports most positions between 0° and 75° from horizontal. There's no latch to hold the stand flat against the Horizon's back though, so you probably wouldn't pick it up and hold it like a tablet. Still, this PC's combination of moderate weight and integrated battery offer portability you don't typically find in a table-shaped or conventional all-in-one machine.

Table mode inspires the return of multiplayer gaming on a single screen, though the addition of touch input means you probably shouldn't set your beer down on this one. Our review unit shipped with two air hockey-style strikers, two joysticks, and a rechargeable die. According to the Horizon’s product page, Lenovo now bundles twice as many strikers and joysticks to support four players.



The Horizon’s low-end GeForce GT 620M GPU isn't particularly interesting to hardcore game enthusiasts. However, the mainstream titles you'd play with four people on this table PC don't often require top-shelf graphics processors. Lenovo even nudges you along in your multi-user quest by including IdeaCentre Horizon-optimized games like Monopoly, Air Hockey, and Roulette. The following video, borrowed from Lenovo, demonstrates game play in action.