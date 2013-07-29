Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

Getting To Know The IdeaCentre Horizon

You could argue that the most prominent feature of any touch-oriented device is its screen. Lenovo protects the 27" display on its IdeaCentre Horizon with rubber around the edges. Hardware-based color control is limited to a brightness button, which is surrounded by volume controls, a rotation selector, and an input selector switch.

The input selector toggles between internal (PC) and external (HDMI) inputs. The 1920x1080 display could be the perfect output device for an attached Blu-ray player, gaming console, or HDMI-attached cable box.

Peripheral connectivity is limited to two USB 3.0 ports, which drops to a single USB 3.0 port once you get the keyboard and mouse hooked up. Those devices communicate through an external, plug-in transceiver rather than the Horizon’s internal Bluetooth controller. Other I/O includes a 6-in-1 flash media drive, a headphone output, and a mic input.

The screen’s lower-left corner hosts hard drive, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and battery status indicators.

A 720p webcam is integrated stealthily above the IdeaCentre Horizon’s screen.