Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

Results: 3DMark And PCMark
Although it's armed with a discrete GeForce GPU, the IdeaCentre Horizon is decidedly limited to mainstream gaming. With that said, the performance of its low-power dual-core host processor doesn't help the large all-in-one's 3DMark score, evident from the Physics sub-test.
PCMark similarly exposes the performance deficit of the IdeaCentre's 5400 RPM notebook hard drive. The competing XPS, which isn't portable, benefits from a 3.5" disk and a solid-state cache.
The fairness of this comparison largely depends on what you want from an all-in-one PC. Lenovo is using a low-voltage CPU, an entry-level GPU, and a laptop hard drive in the interest of making its integrated battery useful. Dell charges $1000 extra, employs faster hardware, and sticks to a more conventional desktop paradigm, where you keep your PC in one place, plugged in to the wall.
It's about as long and wide as an oversized carry-on bag. Which means you may get it past the gate, or not, depending on how strict the airline staff is being at that gate. And you'd want something to protect the screen.