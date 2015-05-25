Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

80% Read Sequential Mixed Workload
Our mixed workload testing is described in detail here, and our steady state tests are described here.
Mixed workload testing is an important aspect that is often overlooked. In our PCs, the boot drives never encounter 100% read or 100% write scenarios. If you open your task viewer, you will see many programs actively working in the background.
The sequential data numbers are less important than the 4KB mix, but they're still relevant in the grand scheme of things. At lower queue depths, the 512GB AHCI-attached SM951 is faster than both of Intel's SSD 750s. At queue depths above eight, the two Intel drives take over. Most client workloads involve the lower queue depth range, though.
How about testing the Intel 750 card in Raid 0 ?
please add another Card and try software raid .
Get the 750 if you're an enthusiast and you can afford it. Otherwise the SM951 is going to be the best performance you've experienced in your life.
The sequential steady state shows read percentage. 100% read to 0% read. It's mainly an enterprise test I imported a few years ago in my testing to see the bathtub curve of the devices under test.
As for RAID with these drives. I'm not sure if a RAID Report is really needed. You can't boot from devices in Windows software RAID. If 5% of the market cares about these premium parts to start with then RAID performance has to amount to 5 to 10% of those readers. I don't think there are enough readers to justify the time and expense for that level of testing. If Intel wants to provide the parts I don't mind testing and writing the article.
Chris
Measuring 4K data in throughput is like telling someone the length of a dollar bill in miles.