Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

PCMark 8 Real-World Software

For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.

Browsing through the album, we see that real-world single application performance is nearly identical between all three products. The 512GB SM951 is slightly faster in a few tests, though the same can be said about Intel's drives. None of these tests stress the drives. Still, low latency makes them faster than any SATA-based storage product.

With clean cells available for the controllers to write to flash, the SM951 512GB is slightly faster. Not even enthusiasts will notice the difference in day-to-day activity, though.