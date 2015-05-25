Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

PCMark 8 Real-World Software
For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.
Browsing through the album, we see that real-world single application performance is nearly identical between all three products. The 512GB SM951 is slightly faster in a few tests, though the same can be said about Intel's drives. None of these tests stress the drives. Still, low latency makes them faster than any SATA-based storage product.
With clean cells available for the controllers to write to flash, the SM951 512GB is slightly faster. Not even enthusiasts will notice the difference in day-to-day activity, though.
How about testing the Intel 750 card in Raid 0 ?
please add another Card and try software raid .
Get the 750 if you're an enthusiast and you can afford it. Otherwise the SM951 is going to be the best performance you've experienced in your life.
The sequential steady state shows read percentage. 100% read to 0% read. It's mainly an enterprise test I imported a few years ago in my testing to see the bathtub curve of the devices under test.
As for RAID with these drives. I'm not sure if a RAID Report is really needed. You can't boot from devices in Windows software RAID. If 5% of the market cares about these premium parts to start with then RAID performance has to amount to 5 to 10% of those readers. I don't think there are enough readers to justify the time and expense for that level of testing. If Intel wants to provide the parts I don't mind testing and writing the article.
Chris
Measuring 4K data in throughput is like telling someone the length of a dollar bill in miles.