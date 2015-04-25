Trending

Intel Compute Stick Review

At CES 2015, Intel quietly announced its upcoming Bay Trail-based Compute Stick. Last week we got to check out a sample unit up close and personal.

Overall, the Intel Compute Stick performed as expected. The Dell Venue, Lenovo Thinkpad and HP Elitepad G2 all have faster processors than the Compute Stick's 1.33 GHz Atom Z3735F. The Dell uses an Atom Z3775D (2.41 GHz), while the Lenovo and the HP both use the Atom 3795 (2.4 GHz and 1.6 GHz, respectively).

When comparing the memory test results, the Dell has 2 GB of RAM, similar to the Compute Stick, while the HP and Lenovo ran on 4 GB of RAM. It's interesting to see that the Compute Stick fared almost as well in the Single-Core test against the two tablets with twice the memory in them.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • John Philips 25 April 2015 01:14
    Would like to see the Ubuntu stick performance...
  • elbert 25 April 2015 01:18
    I would like to see xbmc performance. I would also like to see if the stick can both run playon server and watch playon on this single device.
  • TechyInAZ 25 April 2015 01:18
    Thx for the review Tom's Hardware!

    No matter how slow that usb "PC" is, it's still amazing that you can run a computer off a single little thumb drive shaped device and doesn't have problems even overheating.

    I think this stick is designed more for demo purposes. Demonstrating that technology is advanced enough now that we can pack PC's in form factors unimaginable a few years ago.
  • John Philips 25 April 2015 01:21
    Probably it could be faster with Enlightenment Desktop.Or one day somebody can put Windows xp or anything else...
  • americapat 25 April 2015 02:14
    why a fan? Strange that the networking sooo slow, shouldn't be par with Samsung ATIV Smart PC 500T? Price a little high too.
  • Shankovich 25 April 2015 02:50
    Can't use WiFi and Bluetooth at the same time...............................
  • uzm 25 April 2015 07:18
    Does it support uhd/4k tvs?
  • mapesdhs 25 April 2015 09:14
    "... single channel DDR3L running at 1333 GHz ..."

    Really? Can they put that in next-gen GPUs? ;)

    Overall, I don't see the attraction over a normal HTPC, and in time TVs
    are going to become more than quick enough to run general apps. Wouldn't
    surprise me if the next move with TVs is to integrate a small PC inside
    them somehow, assuming TV makers see a market for it.

    Ian.

  • StarBound 25 April 2015 11:28
    I'm curious as to the light gaming this can deliver.
  • zodiacfml 25 April 2015 14:24
    Pricey. The Linux version price is more logical yet it could have at least have 5Ghz WiFi.
    Only small business can appreciate this for signage/display purpose. For home, you're better off with a Windows based tablet with HDMI output.

