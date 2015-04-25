Intel Compute Stick Review

Processing
Overall, the Intel Compute Stick performed as expected. The Dell Venue, Lenovo Thinkpad and HP Elitepad G2 all have faster processors than the Compute Stick's 1.33 GHz Atom Z3735F. The Dell uses an Atom Z3775D (2.41 GHz), while the Lenovo and the HP both use the Atom 3795 (2.4 GHz and 1.6 GHz, respectively).
When comparing the memory test results, the Dell has 2 GB of RAM, similar to the Compute Stick, while the HP and Lenovo ran on 4 GB of RAM. It's interesting to see that the Compute Stick fared almost as well in the Single-Core test against the two tablets with twice the memory in them.
No matter how slow that usb "PC" is, it's still amazing that you can run a computer off a single little thumb drive shaped device and doesn't have problems even overheating.
I think this stick is designed more for demo purposes. Demonstrating that technology is advanced enough now that we can pack PC's in form factors unimaginable a few years ago.
Really? Can they put that in next-gen GPUs? ;)
Overall, I don't see the attraction over a normal HTPC, and in time TVs
are going to become more than quick enough to run general apps. Wouldn't
surprise me if the next move with TVs is to integrate a small PC inside
them somehow, assuming TV makers see a market for it.
Ian.
Only small business can appreciate this for signage/display purpose. For home, you're better off with a Windows based tablet with HDMI output.