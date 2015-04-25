Trending

Intel Compute Stick Review

At CES 2015, Intel quietly announced its upcoming Bay Trail-based Compute Stick. Last week we got to check out a sample unit up close and personal.

Web Applications

For web application testing, we only covered IE 11 and Google Chrome 42. We excluded Firefox since the other two browsers have a stronger real world presence. These browser tests were interesting because they show the Compute Stick actually beating the Dell Venue in all three benchmarks. For such a small device to win over Dell in Peacekeeper's synthetic JavaScript scoring, Octane 2.0's 17 test barrage and BrowserMark's group testing, I had to go back and triple check our scores.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • John Philips 25 April 2015 01:14
    Would like to see the Ubuntu stick performance...
  • elbert 25 April 2015 01:18
    I would like to see xbmc performance. I would also like to see if the stick can both run playon server and watch playon on this single device.
  • TechyInAZ 25 April 2015 01:18
    Thx for the review Tom's Hardware!

    No matter how slow that usb "PC" is, it's still amazing that you can run a computer off a single little thumb drive shaped device and doesn't have problems even overheating.

    I think this stick is designed more for demo purposes. Demonstrating that technology is advanced enough now that we can pack PC's in form factors unimaginable a few years ago.
  • John Philips 25 April 2015 01:21
    Probably it could be faster with Enlightenment Desktop.Or one day somebody can put Windows xp or anything else...
  • americapat 25 April 2015 02:14
    why a fan? Strange that the networking sooo slow, shouldn't be par with Samsung ATIV Smart PC 500T? Price a little high too.
  • Shankovich 25 April 2015 02:50
    Can't use WiFi and Bluetooth at the same time...............................
  • uzm 25 April 2015 07:18
    Does it support uhd/4k tvs?
    Reply
  • mapesdhs 25 April 2015 09:14
    "... single channel DDR3L running at 1333 GHz ..."

    Really? Can they put that in next-gen GPUs? ;)

    Overall, I don't see the attraction over a normal HTPC, and in time TVs
    are going to become more than quick enough to run general apps. Wouldn't
    surprise me if the next move with TVs is to integrate a small PC inside
    them somehow, assuming TV makers see a market for it.

    Ian.

  • StarBound 25 April 2015 11:28
    I'm curious as to the light gaming this can deliver.
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 25 April 2015 14:24
    Pricey. The Linux version price is more logical yet it could have at least have 5Ghz WiFi.
    Only small business can appreciate this for signage/display purpose. For home, you're better off with a Windows based tablet with HDMI output.

