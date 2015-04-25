Intel Compute Stick Review

Web Applications
For web application testing, we only covered IE 11 and Google Chrome 42. We excluded Firefox since the other two browsers have a stronger real world presence. These browser tests were interesting because they show the Compute Stick actually beating the Dell Venue in all three benchmarks. For such a small device to win over Dell in Peacekeeper's synthetic JavaScript scoring, Octane 2.0's 17 test barrage and BrowserMark's group testing, I had to go back and triple check our scores.
No matter how slow that usb "PC" is, it's still amazing that you can run a computer off a single little thumb drive shaped device and doesn't have problems even overheating.
I think this stick is designed more for demo purposes. Demonstrating that technology is advanced enough now that we can pack PC's in form factors unimaginable a few years ago.
Really? Can they put that in next-gen GPUs? ;)
Overall, I don't see the attraction over a normal HTPC, and in time TVs
are going to become more than quick enough to run general apps. Wouldn't
surprise me if the next move with TVs is to integrate a small PC inside
them somehow, assuming TV makers see a market for it.
Ian.
Only small business can appreciate this for signage/display purpose. For home, you're better off with a Windows based tablet with HDMI output.