Intel Compute Stick Review

Usage

One of the first things we wanted to check out about the Compute Stick was how it handles web video. Surprisingly, watching movies and shows on Netflix and Hulu was a great experience and YouTube videos played with no delay. The streaming was smooth and the Compute Stick's built in sound, coming out of the TV, was clear. When video was playing using Netflix it did produce some lag as you moved the mouse across the screen, yet there was no effect on the streaming content as it played. This is usually a problem when the mouse is used further out than 10 feet, which is somewhat expected. However, we were only about eight feet away from our office's 54 inch LCD when this happened.

We also tried to use Remote Desktop on the Compute Stick and tried to connect to a computer over Wi-Fi. Initially, we ran into some delay as the Compute Stick connected and logged into the PC for the first time. We typically don't see such a lag when using Remote Desktop, but taking into account that the Compute Stick's Wi-Fi isn't 802.11ac, and that we're working with an SoC, running a Remote Desktop session may be more than the Compute Stick could initially handle. The load time did improve after the first session and we also saw similar response times using a 802.11ac USB NIC on the Compute Stick.