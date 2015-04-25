Intel Compute Stick Review

Box Contents

The sample kit that Tom's Hardware received for testing included the following:

Intel Compute Stick pre-loaded with Windows 8.1 with Bing 32-bit;

5V, 2A wall mount USB AC-DC power adapter;

3 inch USB cable for the power adapter;

8 inch female to male HDMI cable;

AC plug adapters for US, AU, EU and UK sockets.

According to Intel, the retail version of the Compute Stick will have the same accessories as listed above, adding a quick start guide, and safety/regulatory paperwork to the package.