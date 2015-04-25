Intel Compute Stick Review

Box Contents
The sample kit that Tom's Hardware received for testing included the following:
- Intel Compute Stick pre-loaded with Windows 8.1 with Bing 32-bit;
- 5V, 2A wall mount USB AC-DC power adapter;
- 3 inch USB cable for the power adapter;
- 8 inch female to male HDMI cable;
- AC plug adapters for US, AU, EU and UK sockets.
According to Intel, the retail version of the Compute Stick will have the same accessories as listed above, adding a quick start guide, and safety/regulatory paperwork to the package.
No matter how slow that usb "PC" is, it's still amazing that you can run a computer off a single little thumb drive shaped device and doesn't have problems even overheating.
I think this stick is designed more for demo purposes. Demonstrating that technology is advanced enough now that we can pack PC's in form factors unimaginable a few years ago.
Really? Can they put that in next-gen GPUs? ;)
Overall, I don't see the attraction over a normal HTPC, and in time TVs
are going to become more than quick enough to run general apps. Wouldn't
surprise me if the next move with TVs is to integrate a small PC inside
them somehow, assuming TV makers see a market for it.
Ian.
Only small business can appreciate this for signage/display purpose. For home, you're better off with a Windows based tablet with HDMI output.