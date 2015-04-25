Intel Compute Stick Review

Additional Accessories

As for accessorizing the Compute Stick, there are several accessories we'd recommend getting to complement your purchase.

Since you only get 32 GB of storage in the Windows version of the Compute Stick, taking advantage of the micro SD slot is a must. Up to 128 GB is supported, so consider getting a large micro SD card. Being realistic, the built-in flash storage won't last long, especially if you're saving files locally, and the additional storage won't hurt.

Other storage options include subscribing to a cloud-based service, and since the Compute Stick is running Windows 8.1, there are plenty of vendors that can help store your data in the cloud. For example Microsoft's OneDrive, Dropbox and Google Drive will provide free cloud storage, up to a certain capacity, but beyond that you'll have to pay additional fees.

Could accessorizing the Intel Compute Stick make things better?

Since you may want to keep the Compute Stick's single USB port available, using a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse is probably worthwhile. You get to take advantage of the Compute Stick's wireless tech as you can sit across the room and use the computer without having cables dangling across the floor. In the event that you can't use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, getting a wireless USB keyboard with a trackpad might come in handy, especially for couch surfing.

Another item for the Compute Stick wish-list is a powered USB hub to expand the device's usability, especially for items running over 500ma. Since the Compute Stick only uses USB 2.0, getting an equally fast hub would be inexpensive. The hub, though slower than USB 3.0, could be used for items like USB card readers, keyboard, mouse, or webcam. And if the built-in wireless network speeds don't work out for you, consider getting a wired USB NIC or a faster USB Wi-Fi adapter to speed things up.

For a list of Intel tested peripherals compatible with the Compute Stick, visit intel.com.