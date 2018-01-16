Trending

Intel Core i3-8100 CPU Review

By

Test Notes

MSI motherboards, like many others, feature a default Enhanced Turbo setting that allows the processor to run at its maximum Turbo Boost bin across all cores at all times. For all practical purposes, this is the same as overclocking. The setting only applies to K-series processors, though, so it isn't a factor in our Core i3-8100 testing.

We paired our sample with a Z370-based motherboard, which does support faster memory. Sticking with Intel's official specification, we used DDR4-2666 modules  at 2400 MT/s to represent the data rates you'll have access to once B- and H-series motherboards surface.

MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

MSI continues its Z-series Gaming Pro motherboards, giving the latest implementation similar features as previous models. The exact board details and specifications can be found on the manufacturer's website.

Comparison Processors

AMD Ryzen 3 1200

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Intel Core i3-7100

Test Systems

Test System & Configuration
HardwareIntel LGA 1151 (Z370)Intel Core i3-8100, i3-8350K, Core i5-8400MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC4x 8GB G.Skill RipJaws V DDR4-3200 @ 2400, 2666, 2933, and 3200AMD Socket AM4 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Ryzen 5 1400, Ryzen 3 1300X, Ryzen 3 1200MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium2x 8GB G.Skill RipJaws V DDR4-3200 @ 2667 and 3200 Intel LGA 1151 (Z270)Intel Core i3-7350K, i3-7100, i5-7400 MSI Z270 Gaming M72x 8GB G.Skill RipJaws V DDR4-3200 @ 2666 and 3200 All EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE 1TB Samsung PM863 SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500W Windows 10 Creators Update Version 1703Corsair H115i

  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 January 2018 14:05
    Great CPU for the $$$!
  • shrapnel_indie 16 January 2018 14:19
    It's impressive.... and makes a harder sell on the Ryzen 1200 and 1300X.
  • InvalidError 16 January 2018 14:25
    Still missing affordable motherboards...
  • JQB45 16 January 2018 15:19
    When are the lower cost "B" and I assume "H" series motherboards supposed to arrive?
    Reply
  • MCMunroe 16 January 2018 15:23
    Why does the little green button to buy the product always have a wildly higher price than the assumptions made in the article?

    Just a glaring sign that the articles value comparison is off, in real life.
  • marcelo_vidal 16 January 2018 15:24
    I don't see the point of this review? This get the UPDATE ? Bios UPDATE Microcode Update ? Where is the meltdown TRAIN ?
  • JQB45 16 January 2018 15:31
    Tesetilaro - Passmark benchmark results comparing the i3-8100, i5-4570 and the i5-3570.

    https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare.php?cmp=3103&cmp=1896&cmp=827
  • ghettogamer 16 January 2018 15:36
    $100 upwards for a motherboard ,g4560 is still the budget king!
  • John Philips 16 January 2018 15:44
    Does it comes with the Meltdown and Spectre improvements?
  • Martell1977 16 January 2018 16:08
    I have to agree, knowing that these reviews can take some time, I'm curious (as the others) if these tests include the S&M fixes?

    The performance loss might change the results here significantly. I know it's a lot of work, but I think we need new benchmarks for pretty much all Intel's new models. The current numbers are no longer accurate. Maybe retest some of AMD's to see if there is much, if any effect on their performance as well.
