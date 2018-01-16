Intel Core i3-8100 CPU Review

Test Notes

MSI motherboards, like many others, feature a default Enhanced Turbo setting that allows the processor to run at its maximum Turbo Boost bin across all cores at all times. For all practical purposes, this is the same as overclocking. The setting only applies to K-series processors, though, so it isn't a factor in our Core i3-8100 testing.

We paired our sample with a Z370-based motherboard, which does support faster memory. Sticking with Intel's official specification, we used DDR4-2666 modules at 2400 MT/s to represent the data rates you'll have access to once B- and H-series motherboards surface.

MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

MSI continues its Z-series Gaming Pro motherboards, giving the latest implementation similar features as previous models. The exact board details and specifications can be found on the manufacturer's website.

Comparison Processors

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 View Site

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X View Site

Test Systems

Test System & Configuration Hardware Intel LGA 1151 (Z370)Intel Core i3-8100, i3-8350K, Core i5-8400MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC4x 8GB G.Skill RipJaws V DDR4-3200 @ 2400, 2666, 2933, and 3200AMD Socket AM4 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Ryzen 5 1400, Ryzen 3 1300X, Ryzen 3 1200MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium2x 8GB G.Skill RipJaws V DDR4-3200 @ 2667 and 3200 Intel LGA 1151 (Z270) Intel Core i3-7350K, i3-7100, i5-7400 MSI Z270 Gaming M72x 8GB G.Skill RipJaws V DDR4-3200 @ 2666 and 3200 All EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE 1TB Samsung PM863 SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500W Windows 10 Creators Update Version 1703Corsair H115i

MORE: Best Cheap CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content