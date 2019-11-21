Intel Core i5-9400F CPU Review: Cutting On-Die Graphics For A Slightly Lower Price

Test Setup
MEG Z390 Godlike
We're using MSI's MEG Z390 Godlike motherboard as our test platform for all Intel processors. It sells for $600, but has the power delivery subsystem to support aggressive overclocking.
MSI's motherboard imposes a 100.8 MHz base clock. We are waiting on a solution from MSI that should allow us to dial in an exact 100 MHz BCLK.
The MEG Z390 Godlike sits at the top of MSI's motherboard hierarchy. It has a decked-out 18-phase power delivery subsystem that's designed to squeeze every drop of performance out of Intel's new processors. It also comes with a few nifty accessories like an M.2 PCIe riser card and an HDMI streaming card.
Comparison Products
|Test System & Configuration
|Hardware
|Intel LGA 1151 (Z390)Intel Core i7-9700K, i5-9600K, i7-8700K, i5-8600K, i5-9400F, i5-8400MSI MEG Z390 Godlike2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2667 & DDR4-3466AMD Socket AM4 (400-Series)AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 5 2600X, Ryzen 5 2600MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2933 DDR4-3466All SystemsEVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE 1TB Samsung PM863SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500WWindows 10 Pro (All Updates)
|Cooling
|Corsair H115i
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
Also show if/how online multiplayer changes that conclusion.
Otherwise, Ryzen 5 2600x has 6 more threads, higher turbo, overclocking support, and cheap overclocking boards than negate the slightly higher chip price.
Still waiting on Computex.
(I'm not gonna use those words in polite company)
Here in India i5 9400f is 60$ cheaper than Ryzen 2600 and 95$ cheaper than 2600X..
I'm still confused to go with i5 9400f over 2600 just for the multi thread.. As I wanted it for playing , recording Games,Edit and upload to YouTube and, probably streaming Dota 2 in near future.
The price of i5 9400f is tempting but I'm not sure it can able to do stuff I mentioned above with close to ease..
I'm sure coming Ryzen 3000 is even high price due to high demand in here.