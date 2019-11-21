Intel Core i5-9400F CPU Review: Cutting On-Die Graphics For A Slightly Lower Price

Test Setup

MEG Z390 Godlike

We're using MSI's MEG Z390 Godlike motherboard as our test platform for all Intel processors. It sells for $600, but has the power delivery subsystem to support aggressive overclocking.

MSI's motherboard imposes a 100.8 MHz base clock. We are waiting on a solution from MSI that should allow us to dial in an exact 100 MHz BCLK.

MSI MEG Z390 Godlike Motherboard. (Image credit: MSI)

The MEG Z390 Godlike sits at the top of MSI's motherboard hierarchy. It has a decked-out 18-phase power delivery subsystem that's designed to squeeze every drop of performance out of Intel's new processors. It also comes with a few nifty accessories like an M.2 PCIe riser card and an HDMI streaming card.

Comparison Products

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X View Site

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X View Site

Test System & Configuration Hardware Intel LGA 1151 (Z390)Intel Core i7-9700K, i5-9600K, i7-8700K, i5-8600K, i5-9400F, i5-8400MSI MEG Z390 Godlike2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2667 & DDR4-3466AMD Socket AM4 (400-Series)AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 5 2600X, Ryzen 5 2600MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2933 DDR4-3466All SystemsEVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE 1TB Samsung PM863SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500WWindows 10 Pro (All Updates) Cooling Corsair H115i



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content