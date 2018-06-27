The Core i7-8086K Review: 40 Years Of x86

Forty Years Of x86

Compared to the 16-bit 8086, Intel's Core i7-8086K represents a quantum leap in technology. Whereas a modern CPU can spend four years in the design process, Intel brought its 8086 to market in just 18 months. Stephen Morse, then 36 years old, was the lead architect. The 8086 was originally designed to be a filler product before Intel released the 8800, but Morse designed it to be the first in a line of chips that shared a common architecture to ensure forward compatibility.

Product Intel 8086 Core i7-8086K Core i7-8700K Release Date June 8, 1978 June 8, 2018 October 5, 2017 TDP 1W (power draw) 95W 95W Cores / Threads 1 / 1 6 / 12 6 / 12 Frequency Base / Boost 5 - 10 MHz (0.005 GHz) 4.0 / 5.0 GHz 3.7 / 4.7 GHz Transistors 29,000 ~3 billion ~3 billion Manufacturing Process nMOS/HMOS 3 micron (3000nm) CMOS 14nm++ CMOS 14nm++ Word Size 16-bit 64-bit 64-bit Lithography G-Line (Mercury Arc Lamps) 436nm Wavelength Argon Fluoride Excismer Laser, 193nm Wavelength Argon Fluoride Excismer Laser, 193nm Wavelength Die Size 33mm2 149mm2 149mm2 Minimum Feature Size 3.2 Microns (3200nm) 8nm 8nm Wafer Diameter 4 inches 12 inches 12 inches Memory Support 1MB 64GB 64GB Memory Bus Speed 4.77 MHz 2966 MHz 2966 MHz Integrated Graphics None UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630 Socket 40-pin LGA 1151v2 LGA 1151v2 Price $86.65 (1978) $330 adjusted for inflation $425 $359

And thus, the x86 instruction set architecture was born. Over the course of 40 years, Intel continually enhanced the x86 ISA, adding more than 3500 new instructions like MMX, SSE, TSX, and three flavors of AVX, among many others. Amazingly, the 64-bit Core i7-8086K is capable of running original 16-bit 8086 code. That's a testament to the x86 instruction set's longevity.

The original 8086 was fabbed on a 3200nm nMOS process using mercury arc lamps. Meanwhile, 40 years later, Intel is on its third-gen 14nm CMOS process that's manufactured with argon fluoride exerciser lasers.

8086 Die

Transistor measurements are no longer based strictly on feature sizes, but we can derive some basic comparative metrics. Die sizes have increased from the 8086's 33mm2 to the -8086K's 149mm2, and transistor counts are up from 29,000 to ~3,000,000,000 per processor, respectively. That means the original 8086 featured 879 transistors per square millimeter, while Core i7-8086K comes with 20,134,228 transistors per square millimeter for an astounding 22,905x density increase.

Coffee Lake Die

Interfaces have also changed as Intel added more cores, cache, new buses, expanded memory support, and on-die graphics. The original 8086 dropped into a 40-pin quasi-PGA interface, whereas the eighth-generation Core processors employ an LGA 1151v2 socket that boasts 1151 pins. If we widen the scope to Intel's 28-core enterprise behemoths, some interfaces pack a whopping 4637 pins.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content