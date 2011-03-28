Crucial m4 And Intel SSD 320: The Other SSD Competitors

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Power-savings enabled Motherboard Asus P8P67 Deluxe (LGA 1155) Intel P67/ICH10R, BIOS 1502 Memory Kingston 8 GB (4 x 2 GB) DDR3-1600, KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX Hard Drive Intel X25-M 160 GB SSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s (System Drive) Intel SSD 510 250 GB SSDSC2MH250A2K5, SATA 6Gb/s OCZ Vertex 3 Pro 200 GB Beta Sample, SATA 6Gb/s OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB Beta Sample, SATA 6Gb/s Crucial C300 256 GB CTFDDAC256MAG, SATA 6Gb/s OCZ Vertex 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2VTXE120G, SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware 1.32 OCZ Agility 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2AGTE120G, SATA 3GB/s, Firmware 1.32 Crucial m4 256 GB MTFDDAC256MAM-1K1, SATA 6GB/s Intel SSD 320 300 GB SSDSA2CW300G3 Intel X25-M G2 160 GB SSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s Graphics AMD Radeon HD 4850 Power Supply Sparkle 1250 W, 80 PLUS System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst 11.2

Benchmarks Performance Measurements CrystalDiskMark 3.0 x64, set to read and write random data to drivePCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0 I/O Performance IOMeter 2008.08.18, default configuration, not reading/writing random dataFile server Benchmark, Web server Benchmark, Database Benchmark, Workstation BenchmarkStreaming Reads, Streaming Writes4 KB Random Reads, 4 KB Random Writes

SSDs are secure erased prior to testing, and attached to the 6 Gb/s ports on our Asus P8P67 Deluxe motherboard. At the request of several readers, results from testing the 3 Gb/s ports have been added for comparison.