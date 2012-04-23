Intel Core i7-3770K Review: A Small Step Up For Ivy Bridge

Benchmark Results: File Compression
Recently adopting WinZip 16 doesn’t seem to have helped with the software’s inability to utilize multi-core processors effectively. As such, Ivy Bridge’s slight IPC advantage garners it another top finish, just ahead of the Core i7-3960X and -2700K. Fortunately, we have inside information that indicates WinZip’s next incarnation will be more competitive.
More aggressive optimizations for parallelism give Intel’s Core i7-3960X an edge in WinRAR, allowing it to reclaim the top spot, though the quad-core Ivy Bridge chip does manage to tie the $600 Core i7-3930K.
Let’s not mince words, though. Core i7-2700K is just one second behind the new chip, and the $220 Core i5-2550K is just two seconds back. You certainly won’t have much to complain about if saving some money is more important than waiting a couple of extra seconds for a folder full of files to compress.
Long known as the file compression/decompression utility in our suite best optimized for multi-core processors, 7-Zip puts both Sandy Bridge-E based CPUs in the lead, followed closely by Core i7-3770K.
The real loser here is Core i5, which sports four cores, but lacks Hyper-Threading, landing it in last place. AMD’s Bulldozer-based FX-8150 fares better in the face of more aggressive threading, though it can’t quite catch the Core i7-2700K.
Looking forward to the further information coming out this week on Ivy Bridge, as I was initially planning on buying Ivy Bridge, but now I might turn to Sandy Bridge-E
Temps as expected are high on the IB, but better than early ES which is very good.
Those with their SB or SB-E (K/X) should be feeling good about now ;)
Now, time to read the review. :D
I really wish they would introduce a gaming platform between their stupidly overpriced x79esque server platform and the integrated graphics chips they are pushing mainstream. 50% more transistors should be 30% or so more performance or a much smaller chip, but gamers get nothing out of Ivy Bridge.
They're using their process to get to places they'll need to get to in the future
I have a few things on my mind.
1.) AMD - C'mon and get it together, you need to do better...2.) imagine if Intel made an i7-2660K or something like the i5-2550K they have now.
3.) SB-E is not for gaming (too highly priced...) compared to i7 or i5 Sandy Bridge
4.) Ivy Bridge runs hot.......
5.) IB average 3.7% faster than i7 SB and only 16% over i5 SB = not worth it
6.) AMD - C'mon and get it together, you need to do better...
To me it shows 2 main things. 1) that Ivy didn't improve on Sandy Bridge as much as Intel was hoping it would, and 2) just how far behind AMD actually is...
Yea yea I know most apps won't use 8 cores, but that's only because there was no 8 cores processors in past, not the other way around