Intel Core i7-3770K Review: A Small Step Up For Ivy Bridge

How Much Faster Is Core i7-3770K Than -2700K And i5-2550K?
As a host processor, Core i7-3770K is only marginally faster than the former flagship of Intel’s Sandy Bridge family, Core i7-2700K.
Sure, there are gaming numbers from HD Graphics 4000 and improved Quick Sync results we could talk about here, but this $317 chip’s job is as a CPU, first and foremost.
If a less expensive Core i5-2550K was good enough for you in a world where Core i7-2700K represented the fastest LGA 1155 processor you could buy, than it should be good enough for you in a world suddenly populated by Ivy Bridge-based chips, too.
Clearly there are workloads where buying an i7 warrants spending $100 more, though. Premiere Pro render jobs and Visual Studio projects are some of the most taxing in our suite—both get big boosts from the additional L3 cache and Hyper-Threading support offered by the highest-end mainstream CPUs.
Looking forward to the further information coming out this week on Ivy Bridge, as I was initially planning on buying Ivy Bridge, but now I might turn to Sandy Bridge-E
Temps as expected are high on the IB, but better than early ES which is very good.
Those with their SB or SB-E (K/X) should be feeling good about now ;)
Now, time to read the review. :D
I really wish they would introduce a gaming platform between their stupidly overpriced x79esque server platform and the integrated graphics chips they are pushing mainstream. 50% more transistors should be 30% or so more performance or a much smaller chip, but gamers get nothing out of Ivy Bridge.
They're using their process to get to places they'll need to get to in the future
I have a few things on my mind.
1.) AMD - C'mon and get it together, you need to do better...2.) imagine if Intel made an i7-2660K or something like the i5-2550K they have now.
3.) SB-E is not for gaming (too highly priced...) compared to i7 or i5 Sandy Bridge
4.) Ivy Bridge runs hot.......
5.) IB average 3.7% faster than i7 SB and only 16% over i5 SB = not worth it
6.) AMD - C'mon and get it together, you need to do better...
To me it shows 2 main things. 1) that Ivy didn't improve on Sandy Bridge as much as Intel was hoping it would, and 2) just how far behind AMD actually is...
Yea yea I know most apps won't use 8 cores, but that's only because there was no 8 cores processors in past, not the other way around