JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance

For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

The three JMicron JFM670H-based SSDs compare well against existing low-cost rivals when we sort by capacity. In many of these tests, the difference is only a few tenths of a second, so we're not going to crown an undisputed winner. Still, the leads are clean and undeniable.