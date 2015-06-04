JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

Notebook Battery Life
For more information on how we test notebook battery life, click here.
The two M.2 products are not comparable with the 2.5" form factor drives. We test M.2 SSDs in a Lenovo X1 Carbon Gen 3 and 2.5" products in a Lenovo T440p. You can compare battery life with other M.2 SSDs toward the end of this page.
The 2.5" JMF670H-powered SSD scored low on our chart, but is average for client-oriented 2.5" SSDs currently available. This is one of the last puzzle pieces that controller vendors optimize for, so it's also possible that we'll see an improvement once the processor finds its way onto retail products.
Notebooks running on battery power reduce system bus speeds to conserve power. The CPU, PCIe and DMI all drop down to lower power states and this affects storage performance. Some devices handle the reduced power state differently. Those that do well under these conditions are considered efficient; others simply perform poorly.
Wouldn't a much more appropriate comparison be the 1TB 2.5" 5400rpm drives that sell for about $50? 1TB HGST drive on newegg for $52(free ship) right now, first one i checked, so i didn't look for best price.
When you say, look we can buy a 128gb flash drive for only a 30% more then a 250gb 2.5inch hard drive....you vastly inflate storage the value of the ssd compared to hdd.
Dont get me wrong, would i want a $49 128gb ssd over a $35 250gb hhd as my only storage drive, yes! But, would i want the same ssd over a 1tb $52 drive as my only storage drive....no! Would i much rather have the $49 ssd AND the $52 drive as dual drives, YES!(well id much rather pay more then that and get both drives bigger tho ie 256gb and 2tb)
Sorry Tomshardware, you are blacklisted, and you need to earn your reputation back.
...and, by the way, this page took 40 seconds to load, and that without the crappy chart animations.
You really need to fire the dude who made the charts, fix the long load, and fix you resource hungry ads. You have a problem here.
The choice to compare low capacity sizes revolves around OEMs and the lowest priced products. Even though a 1TB 2.5" HDD represents a great value, the OEMs will always choose a low capacity size model that shaves a few dollars off the price.
A report came out last night that stated major OEMs are now buying 128GB SSDs at $50. Sadly, I didn't have that data when I wrote this article.