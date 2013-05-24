AMD's Kabini: Jaguar And GCN Come Together In A 15 W APU

Results: Adobe CS6 Suite

Time and again, After Effects demonstrates a sensitivity to available memory, particularly as core count increases. In this case, the quad-core Kabini-based A4 turns in the last-place finishing time, a ways behind the Pentium and Core i3.

Hyper-Threading again propels the Core i3-3217U into a first-place finish in this very well-threaded workload. The dual-core Pentium achieves its second-place result through more aggressive clock rates. Even with four physical cores, though, the 1.5 GHz A4-5000 just can't keep up.