AMD's Kabini: Jaguar And GCN Come Together In A 15 W APU

Results: F1 2012 And The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Codemasters' racing games are notorious for scaling down to lower-end hardware, so we're testing F1 2012 at 1280x720 using the most entry-level detail settings available.

The Core i3's HD Graphics 4000 component maintains frame rates in excess of 30 FPS, while the A4-5000 dips as low as 23 FPS. This isn't a smooth result, but it's still fairly playable. That's more than we can say for the Pentium.

A small step up in quality, enabling shadows, hits all processors equally. The Pentium is still not playable. A4-5000 is marginal. And the Ivy Bridge-based Core i3 is still smooth enough to enjoy.

We couldn't get any benchmark numbers from the Core i3 due to an incompatibility between the CPU, driver, and game at the 1024x600 resolution we wanted to use. No worries, though. We'll make up for this in the next chart.

Both the A4 and Pentium are playable, though.

Our resolution issue goes away when we set all systems to 1280x720. Both the A4 and Pentium are now too slow to claim viability, while the Core i3 serves up a respectable performance level.