AMD's Kabini: Jaguar And GCN Come Together In A 15 W APU

Results: Tomb Raider And Metro 2033

The previous two games were fairly lightweight titles, and we frankly expected them to run on Kabini at 15 W. Tomb Raider is more demanding, so we're not sure what's going to happen.

At the lowest detail settings, using a resolution of 1024x768, Tomb Raider is barely playable on the A4-5000, completely unplayable on the Pentium B960, and quite smooth on Intel's Core i3-3217U.

Bumped up to 1280x720, AMD's APU is no longer playable, while the Core i3 is still fast enough to enjoy.

Even at the bottom-end detail settings and a modest 1024x768 resolution, Metro: Last Light is unplayable on these low-power parts. There's really no point to pushing a more taxing configuration.