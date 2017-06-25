Trending

KFA2/Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC Review

Gaming Performance

2560x1440 Results

There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.

At QHD, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC is, depending on the game, between three and four percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal). This may not sound like much, but is nevertheless quantifiable.

3840x2160 Results

At this high resolution, KFA2/Galax's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC is between two and approximately four percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).

Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat. Again, this card is more of a direct competitor to Nvidia's reference design rather than the fastest (and priciest) 1080 Tis operating at much higher clock rates.


  • sosofm 25 June 2017 14:09
    A review about this 1080Ti http://www.kfa2.com/kfa2/graphics-card/hof/kfa2-geforcer-gtx-1080-ti-hof-le.html
  • SirFlamenco 25 June 2017 15:14
    Is it a blower design
  • Busdriver1871 25 June 2017 16:22
    Boooooooring
  • FormatC 25 June 2017 17:19
    19861508 said:
    A review about this 1080Ti http://www.kfa2.com/kfa2/graphics-card/hof/kfa2-geforcer-gtx-1080-ti-hof-le.html
    Just in work, stay tuned :)

    But in comparison with the dual-slot EVGA this solution is not worse. You can save a lot of money (and space), if you haven't such a big case. It is our job to show both sides of life - the Ferraris and the butter-and-bread cards. :)

  • Nolonar 26 June 2017 14:22
    19861700 said:
    Is it a blower design
    You can tell just by looking at the pictures.

    Blowers have exactly 1 fan.
    Blower fan blades are oriented such that the air will flow sideways.
    Blowers have a casing that's designed to lead the air to the back of the card (out of the PC).

    Not only does this card have 2 fans, the fan blade orientation clearly shows that the air will flow towards the card, and the casing is obviously open, which means the air isn't led anywhere.

    So, no, it's not a blower design.
  • Magnus Thunderson 27 June 2017 04:25
    2 HDMI 2.0 and 2 display ports would of been a much better choice but the I do not care as can not justify spending that much on a video card
  • photonboy 28 June 2017 01:58
    Magnus Thunderson,
    I don't agree. I think 3xDP makes more sense. DisplayPort is becoming the standard for monitors, and people buying expensive GPU's may want a TRIPLE MONITOR setup with an HDMI left over for a BluRay playerThere are also OTHER configurations of cards for people who have different needs.
  • ninjustin 28 June 2017 18:16
    EVGA needs to work on their box art Is that a Jugalo on that box?
  • 2ndLastjedi 10 July 2017 08:05
    I just got one of these GPU's, it sits at 2038 with a +136 on core @70c and can do +500 on memory but im concerned about the memory temps. Do you think the cooler solution is going to keep the memory at a safe temp with this OC?
    Reply
  • 2ndLastjedi 19 July 2017 23:32
    No one?
