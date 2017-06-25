KFA2/Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC Review

Gaming Performance
2560x1440 Results
There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.
At QHD, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC is, depending on the game, between three and four percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal). This may not sound like much, but is nevertheless quantifiable.
3840x2160 Results
At this high resolution, KFA2/Galax's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC is between two and approximately four percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).
Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat. Again, this card is more of a direct competitor to Nvidia's reference design rather than the fastest (and priciest) 1080 Tis operating at much higher clock rates.
