Seagate Laptop Ultrathin HDD Review: 500 GB In 5 mm Of Space

Results: 4 KB Random Read And Write Performance

Reading and writing random 4 KB blocks of data are important operations in the Windows world, since the information needed to boot up and launch applications is typically scattered all over your hard drive. Fortunately, the diminutive Laptop Ultrathin HDD posts respectable performance numbers here as well. They're high enough to earn a spot in the middle of our random read chart. Writing 4 KB blocks isn't as fast; the Laptop Ultrathin HDD winds up in back.