Seagate Laptop Ultrathin HDD Review: 500 GB In 5 mm Of Space

Results: 4 KB Random Read And Write Performance
Reading and writing random 4 KB blocks of data are important operations in the Windows world, since the information needed to boot up and launch applications is typically scattered all over your hard drive. Fortunately, the diminutive Laptop Ultrathin HDD posts respectable performance numbers here as well. They're high enough to earn a spot in the middle of our random read chart. Writing 4 KB blocks isn't as fast; the Laptop Ultrathin HDD winds up in back.
for example http://i.imgur.com/VXwTs6y.jpg
it only takes about 3 seconds to do (even faster if you are in the process of making the chart and not changing colors in post)
At least it's not got proprietary connectors like the WD 5mm ones do. Think you need to add one of those to the benchmarks though - it's Seagate's biggest competition.
Regular thickness drives are $60-80 and this one is mentioned to be under $100 with no price given for the consumer market. I wouldn't mind paying a small premium for a drive that utilizes 53% of the area of a 9.5mm drive.
More expensive, more slower
Nope, ultrabooks often have 7mm slots or none, and soon I'd expect that to be 5mm.