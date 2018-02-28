LG 32UD99 Ultra HD HDR FreeSync Monitor Review

OSD Setup & Calibration

Menu operation is made simple with LG’s expertly-designed joystick controller. It clicks firmly and confidently as you move through the 32UD99’s huge array of options and adjustments.

Image 1 of 11 Image 2 of 11 Image 3 of 11 Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Image 7 of 11 Image 8 of 11 Image 9 of 11 Image 10 of 11 Image 11 of 11

The Quick menu has one-touch access to an input selector and the monitor’s game modes. A right click brings up the full OSD, which is always displayed on the right side of the screen, well away from any test patterns.

Quick Settings offers just brightness, contrast, and volume. Some picture modes and all the HDR modes disable the contrast slider. Fortunately, the 32UD99’s EOTF (Electro Optical Transfer Function) tracking is some of the best we’ve measured so far. (See page five for our HDR10 test results.)

The input selector also has options for aspect ratio and PBP . The latter feature displays two video signals at once in a side-by-side configuration.

The Picture menu seems small until you start digging into the options, which are organized into four major areas: Picture Mode, Picture Adjust, Game Adjust, and Color Adjust. Nearly everything a tweaker could want is included here somewhere.

There are 16 picture modes that cover every conceivable use for the 32UD99. We focused on Custom, which allows a full calibration, HDR Effect, which adds contrast to SDR material, and Rec.709, which tracks the HD gamut to near-perfection.

When an HDR10 signal is present, you get four additional modes to choose from. HDR Cinema is the most accurate and recommended for video material and content editing tasks.

Picture Adjust repeats the luminance controls and adds several enhancements, all of which are best left off. Uniformity compensation is also included, but we found it robbed too much contrast while only providing a small improvement. Our sample tested fine without help. And really, you want all the dynamic range you can get here.

Game Adjust lets you toggle FreeSync, set the overdrive, and increase shadow detail visibility if you so desire. We left these options at their defaults as well.

Color Adjust offers four gamma presets plus color temp options. You can adjust RGB sliders or set the temperature in 500K increments between 5000 and 10,000 Kelvins. Also in this menu is a color management system (CMS) that delivers hue and saturation sliders for all six colors.

The General menu takes care of everything else a user might need. You can change the menu language, turn off the power LED, toggle the quick charge option for the USB ports, lock or resize the OSD, and reset the entire menu to its factory defaults.

Calibration

The 32UD99 doesn’t need calibration if you choose Custom, sRGB, or Rec.709. Custom is fixed at DCI-P3, so if you want to tweak you’re bound by that gamut. Rec.709 and sRGB are very accurate and don’t allow changes to their gamma or color temp settings. We adjusted Custom to a very high standard anyway just to maximize the monitor’s potential. Here are our recommended settings for that mode. We made no changes to the CMS, only the RGB sliders.

LG 32UD99 Calibration Settings Picture Mode Custom Brightness 200cd/m2 51 Brightness 120cd/m2 25 Brightness 100cd/m2 19 Brightness 80cd/m2 13 Brightness 50cd/m2 4 Contrast 50 Sharpness 50 Gamma Mode 2 Color Temp Custom Red 51, Green 50, Blue 47

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How To Choose A Monitor

MORE: All Monitor Content