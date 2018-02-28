LG 32UD99 Ultra HD HDR FreeSync Monitor Review

OSD Setup & Calibration
Menu operation is made simple with LG’s expertly-designed joystick controller. It clicks firmly and confidently as you move through the 32UD99’s huge array of options and adjustments.
The Quick menu has one-touch access to an input selector and the monitor’s game modes. A right click brings up the full OSD, which is always displayed on the right side of the screen, well away from any test patterns.
Quick Settings offers just brightness, contrast, and volume. Some picture modes and all the HDR modes disable the contrast slider. Fortunately, the 32UD99’s EOTF (Electro Optical Transfer Function) tracking is some of the best we’ve measured so far. (See page five for our HDR10 test results.)
The input selector also has options for aspect ratio and PBP . The latter feature displays two video signals at once in a side-by-side configuration.
The Picture menu seems small until you start digging into the options, which are organized into four major areas: Picture Mode, Picture Adjust, Game Adjust, and Color Adjust. Nearly everything a tweaker could want is included here somewhere.
There are 16 picture modes that cover every conceivable use for the 32UD99. We focused on Custom, which allows a full calibration, HDR Effect, which adds contrast to SDR material, and Rec.709, which tracks the HD gamut to near-perfection.
When an HDR10 signal is present, you get four additional modes to choose from. HDR Cinema is the most accurate and recommended for video material and content editing tasks.
Picture Adjust repeats the luminance controls and adds several enhancements, all of which are best left off. Uniformity compensation is also included, but we found it robbed too much contrast while only providing a small improvement. Our sample tested fine without help. And really, you want all the dynamic range you can get here.
Game Adjust lets you toggle FreeSync, set the overdrive, and increase shadow detail visibility if you so desire. We left these options at their defaults as well.
Color Adjust offers four gamma presets plus color temp options. You can adjust RGB sliders or set the temperature in 500K increments between 5000 and 10,000 Kelvins. Also in this menu is a color management system (CMS) that delivers hue and saturation sliders for all six colors.
The General menu takes care of everything else a user might need. You can change the menu language, turn off the power LED, toggle the quick charge option for the USB ports, lock or resize the OSD, and reset the entire menu to its factory defaults.
Calibration
The 32UD99 doesn’t need calibration if you choose Custom, sRGB, or Rec.709. Custom is fixed at DCI-P3, so if you want to tweak you’re bound by that gamut. Rec.709 and sRGB are very accurate and don’t allow changes to their gamma or color temp settings. We adjusted Custom to a very high standard anyway just to maximize the monitor’s potential. Here are our recommended settings for that mode. We made no changes to the CMS, only the RGB sliders.
|LG 32UD99 Calibration Settings
|Picture Mode
|Custom
|Brightness 200cd/m2
|51
|Brightness 120cd/m2
|25
|Brightness 100cd/m2
|19
|Brightness 80cd/m2
|13
|Brightness 50cd/m2
|4
|Contrast
|50
|Sharpness
|50
|Gamma
|Mode 2
|Color Temp Custom
|Red 51, Green 50, Blue 47
The included cables are way too short. Better than nothing but you best be using them with a laptop right next to the display. They should have done better on a $1k display. It seems they had to make the USB-C cable beefy and short as my other USB-C cable that I just upgraded to because my new Pixel 2 don’t like the poorer(?) quality older ones I had that worked fine with the Pixel 1 don’t work with the LG. The calibration has issues with the included USB and even the Windows app had issues.
The USB connection, while troublesome did finally work and the screen adjustment app is cool and I was able to update the displays firmware. Never done that with a display before.
It’s flat screen! Yeah! Not sure why everyone seems to be into pinching the middle of the screen and flaring the corners when we finally got rid of this type of distortion moving from CRTs?
It’s 16:9. Boo. The only option for 16:10 are other 30” displays like the newer U3017 but none I can find with a res higher than 2560x1600.
The Vesa Mount. It has one but it’s off center and mounts too high on my Ergotron arm. Boo! I know they want to put the hardware and stuff low on TVs and such too make the top look so thin but I’d rather have the vesa mount centered. Looking at getting a new TV and will have to redo the wall mount. :(
May try one of these on this display:
https://www.ergodirect.com/product_...x9_SZgwtY21GVa1c8oSqP8r4Gzk06RQUaAgHTEALw_wcB
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod...cCdSXCAMdHOdAebexS8aAlaNEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
Size. Not a full 32” but that is how they do it. The small bezel is nice. No logo is nice too but, the display adjustments are on the bottom and this limits your multi mount options.
Built in speakers. Not the best sound but handy if you move the monitor around or in years to come when you just want simple sound without setting up extra speakers.
Anti-glare coating. Maybe it gets them a brighter screen but the LG shows way more than the Dell. Not mirror like but I see lots of light sources like me and my desk in the LG.
The display was shipped in a metallic bag with a lining but no extra screen protection. There are some permanent spots seen when cleaning and it’s much harder to clean. Like the coating is more porous. It took me some time to clean my finger prints off. Never wanted a pair of kit gloves before.
Calibration. The whites are more so then the Dell but a bit blue for me. The built in calibration sounded good but it’s next to imposable to get running and when you do, it adds banding.
Power. See this more and more but it has an external AC adapter. So my existing power cables won’t work. I did find an IEC Socket C14 to Cloverleaf Plug C5 Adapter but still had to mount the power brick.
It has some response time adjustments but I can’t see the difference between any of them and the motion blur is noticeably worse than the seven year old Dell.
Freesync. Glad it has it but can’t seem to get it to work.
HDR. Again, glad it’s there but none of the games I have support it and I can’t see anyway to play an HDR video to try it out. :(
The extra res is good and bad. The Dell U3011 30” at 2560x1600 is a good spot to be as I can run at 100% PDI and still read everything. With the new 4k display I’d need it to be 40” or something. With this 32”-ish display I have to up the DPI and still in 2018 Windows 10 has some issues scaling windows. Some apps or windows ignore the DPI setting or look like scaled bitmaps.
The IPS Glow is a bit worse than the 6-7 year old Dell but this may have something to do with the coating and the much greater focus on brightness and HDR. It takes some getting used to. The whites are also a bit blue.
And twice today there was a slight popping sound and an onscreen glitch to go with it. Got it from B&H for $880 or so and it's a good price at the moment. So, I can return and wait for them to get them in stock again or just return it. Thinking I should just return it.
Can't even try out Netflix 4k HDR as AMD has no Display Ready 3 or whatever. :(
Overall, I'm disappointed. The one game I could try with HDR (Hitman) seems like nothing changes with it on but you can’t just toggle it back and forth.
Freesync also doesn’t seem to work and it has more motion blur eventhough its listed as being faster than my old displays.
Is this English?
People think the products not be like it is, but it do.
https://displayhdr.org/performance-criteria/
Because max brightness is less than 600 nits. But it is close to it. So it is almost Vesa HDR600 compatible