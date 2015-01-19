LG 34UC97 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

You can see the effect of Smart Energy Saving again. The CIE chart looks pretty good, while color luminances are way off. Since they’re so low, the net effect is washed-out hues that look pastel-like, rather than the rich saturated tones we should be seeing. By now you can guess we’re recommending you avoid this feature.

After turning SES off, calibrating the white point and making a few tweaks in the Six Color menu, we generated a better-looking chart. There are a few slight saturation issues in red and blue. However, overall luminance and DeltaE values are well-within spec. It’s not quite pro-level color accuracy, but the 34UC97 comes fairly close.

Now we return to the comparison group:

A result of 2.14dE is a respectable outcome in the color error test. LG doesn’t include gamut measurements in its factory calibration data, but we have no complaints about the measured accuracy. This display is fine for color-critical work, especially when you take the gamut volume result (below) into account.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

We rarely see any monitor exceed 100 percent of the sRGB or Adobe RGB gamuts. If you calibrate your entire input and output chain, you’ll get a small color bonus over the other monitors in the group. Of course, most professionals will opt for a wide-gamut screen. But the 34UC97’s high resolution and large amount of desktop real estate are extremely useful when editing photos and video.