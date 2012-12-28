Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

Lian Li PC-B12
Although we're calling it the PC-B12, online vendors will most likely list our specific case as the PC-B12B because Lian Li adds a color designator to the end of its model names: B for Black and A for Aluminum. Availability of the otherwise-identical, naturally-colored aluminum model is yet to be determined.
Although many companies sell cases that incorporate aluminum for weight savings, Lian Li uses this material much more extensively. Even the edges of the face plate are constructed of this gorgeous black-anodized metal. Plastic seems to be reserved only for small parts, such as fans, mounting pegs, and buttons.
The PC-B12 even includes aluminum cover panels for its two external 5.25” bays. The front-panel USB 3.0 ports and headphone/mic jacks are also hidden behind an aluminum flip cover. And those front-panel ports are actually located on the top panel, making the PC-B12 a floor-standing design.
Eight expansion cut-outs translate to room for a double-slot graphics card in a motherboard’s bottom slot, while two grommets make room for external liquid-cooling lines. A single 120 mm exhaust fan removes heat from the CPU area.
Some of the PC-B12’s external features are most easily discussed with the covers removed. For example, the front intake fans draw in air through a slot at the bottom, which is filtered to reduce internal dust. The power supply intake is similarly covered with a removable dust filter.
