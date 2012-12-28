Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

More PC-B12 Features
Medium-density foam lines the PC-B12’s top, side, and front panels, while two more strips of foam dampen potential noise from the power supply.
Instead of relying on old-fashioned screws, the PC-B12 employs latches that plunge straight into screw holes for the easy installation or removal of expansion cards. While this design works with most cards, you can still use screws on those that don't, since the bracket holding the latches is easy to remove.
Pins attached to an aluminum arm swing into the screw holes of 5.25” external devices for similarly tool-less installation and removal.
Lian Li cleans up the PC-B12’s tight cable situation by ditching the irrelevant AC'97 audio header, and only using a USB 3.0 internal header. Anyone whose board lacks an internal USB 3.0 connector will find a USB 2.0 internal header adapter in the installation kit.
Thanks for that; I was wondering when it would arrive.
He is running dual AMD 5850's with axial fans and a Corsair H50 water cooler cooling an AMD 8150, it's very quiet even at full fan.
In my P280 I have a OC Intel i7-3770k with an Antec 920 water cooler and 2 scythe 2k rpm fans, with the scythe at full power and the 920 on aggressive thermal settings it keeps he 4.7ghz oc under 50 deg c under almost all loads while not being excessively loud.
It would be interesting to repeat the tests with an axially-cooled graphics card. After all, that style of cooler would be the choice of someone building for low noise. Of particular interest would be the resulting temperature differences, especially of the Silverstone.
Toms, thanks for doing this series it was really nice to see the time and in depth detail put into this. I will be bookmarking these for reference on my future builds.