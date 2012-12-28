Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

Nanoxia Deep Silence 1

While closely resembling the metal work of Fractal Design’s Define R4, Nanoxia employs brand-specific design elements to stand apart from structurally-similar products. For example, the Deep Silence 1 uses a split-door design (which I personally suggested to the aforementioned competitor), allowing me to finally set my coffee in front of my PC without blocking drive access.

Along with my caffeine conundrum, placing any case up on top of a desk usually makes top-panel ports more difficult to reach. Nanoxia helps somewhat with fold-up, forward-pointing ports on the Deep Silence 1's top panel. Featuring headset/mic jacks, plus a pair of USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, the panel folds down to reduce dust accumulation when it isn't in use.

The upper door hides two variable-speed fan controllers (each capable of controlling three fans), the reset switch, and three 5.25” bays. Foam lines the inside of the upper door, dampening any noise that might leak through the vented bay covers.

The bottom door hides two 120 mm intake fans attached to their own independently-opening doors, complete with slide-out dust filters. Nanoxia’s configuration makes routine cleaning incredibly easy.

Two pairs of water-cooling grommets sandwich the 140 mm rear exhaust fan. Those inclined to opt for more fans over liquid cooling will be happy to find two 140 mm fan mounts underneath the top panel.

Eight expansion slots allow users to add a double-sized graphics card to the bottom slot of an ATX motherboard.