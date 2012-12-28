Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

Building With The Deep Silence 1
The Deep Silence 1 was delivered with a 3.5” adapter tray in its bottom 5.25” bay and a corresponding face plate in the installation kit. Since this is a relatively tall case, Nanoxia also includes an eight-pin power extender along with the expected screws, standoffs, and zip ties.
Grommets and shoulder screws dampen the vibrations of 3.5” mechanical drives, while 2.5” drives mount directly to the drive trays. This actually makes sense because most 2.5” drives used in desktop systems are vibration-free SSDs.
Even though HD Audio has been the header standard for every motherboard we’ve seen in the past decade, the Deep Silence 1 still retains the AC'97 adapter (unnecessarily, we'd argue).
Aside from a few loose AC'97 wires, the Deep Silence 1 organizes our cables quite nicely, though we’re sure that fussy builders could make better use of the included cable ties.
Apart from the slightly-warped aluminum skin on our review unit’s upper door, the finished Deep Silence 1 build provides an exceptionally clean look. Since there are no fans mounted beneath it, we left the top vent shut during our testing. Instead, we gave the case two chances to win our competition by selecting its maximum and minimum fan speeds.
Thanks for that; I was wondering when it would arrive.
He is running dual AMD 5850's with axial fans and a Corsair H50 water cooler cooling an AMD 8150, it's very quiet even at full fan.
In my P280 I have a OC Intel i7-3770k with an Antec 920 water cooler and 2 scythe 2k rpm fans, with the scythe at full power and the 920 on aggressive thermal settings it keeps he 4.7ghz oc under 50 deg c under almost all loads while not being excessively loud.
It would be interesting to repeat the tests with an axially-cooled graphics card. After all, that style of cooler would be the choice of someone building for low noise. Of particular interest would be the resulting temperature differences, especially of the Silverstone.
Toms, thanks for doing this series it was really nice to see the time and in depth detail put into this. I will be bookmarking these for reference on my future builds.