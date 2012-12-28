Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

Building With The Deep Silence 1

The Deep Silence 1 was delivered with a 3.5” adapter tray in its bottom 5.25” bay and a corresponding face plate in the installation kit. Since this is a relatively tall case, Nanoxia also includes an eight-pin power extender along with the expected screws, standoffs, and zip ties.

Grommets and shoulder screws dampen the vibrations of 3.5” mechanical drives, while 2.5” drives mount directly to the drive trays. This actually makes sense because most 2.5” drives used in desktop systems are vibration-free SSDs.

Even though HD Audio has been the header standard for every motherboard we’ve seen in the past decade, the Deep Silence 1 still retains the AC'97 adapter (unnecessarily, we'd argue).

Aside from a few loose AC'97 wires, the Deep Silence 1 organizes our cables quite nicely, though we’re sure that fussy builders could make better use of the included cable ties.

Apart from the slightly-warped aluminum skin on our review unit’s upper door, the finished Deep Silence 1 build provides an exceptionally clean look. Since there are no fans mounted beneath it, we left the top vent shut during our testing. Instead, we gave the case two chances to win our competition by selecting its maximum and minimum fan speeds.