Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Overclocking ASRock's A75M

ASRock doesn’t let a low price stand in the way of an overclocker’s desires, instead equipping the A75M with most of the settings needed to extract optimal performance from the finished build.

Builders can set the CPU multiplier up to 47x, and CPU-Z even shows the added frequency. However, our multiplier-locked processor stayed true to its 26x ratio, in spite of that errant reading (as determined by benchmarking the overclocked system). The only useful method for overclocking is via the APU's reference clock, and the A75M is very good at using this method.

Our VGA output stopped working above a 107 MHz base clock setting, necessitating the use of HDMI to retain integrated GPU functionality.

The A75M even includes CPU Load-Line Calibration to assist in the removal of “droop” under high CPU loads. We didn’t need it, as the board pushed our CPU to 1.40 volts under four threads of Prime95 using its 1.365 V core setting.

Primary and secondary memory timings are also adjustable within realistic ranges. Each menu item must be changed from “Auto” to “Manual” to reveal a second menu beneath it.