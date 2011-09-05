Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

G.Skill Ripjaws X DDR3-1600 CAS 8

While G.Skill is known for its high-end RAM, we’ve used its budget-oriented CAS 8 parts in our System Builder Marathon Series. Today we finally get to see how those same F3-12800CL8D-8GBXM modules stack up against the competition.

Our motherboard always boots at DDR3-1066, but at least it detects G.Skilll’s parts at a more performance-oriented CAS 7 setting.

CPU-Z is only able to display four readings, and it doesn’t show the DDR3-1066 timings (even if they are present). Instead, it starts at DDR3-1370 CAS 9. The memory’s rated DDR3-1600 CAS 8 timings are available on Intel motherboards as an XMP value, but our AMD-based test motherboard requires manual configuration to achieve the same performance level.

The better news is that no voltage increase is needed in order to utilize the rated settings, as stated on both G.Skill’s product page and the modules themselves.

G.Skill includes a lifetime warranty on all of its DRAM products.