Eight Low-Profile CPU Coolers For Your Compact PC, Reviewed

Nitrogon NT06-Pro Installation

Carriage-style bolts extend from the included support bracket through the motherboard, and are topped with plastic spacers, cross brackets, and nuts. LGA 2011 mounting instead uses a special set of screws to hold the same cross brackets and nuts.

With its fan out of the way, we can see how the NT06-Pro’s top mounting bracket connects to its cross brackets using spring-loaded cap nuts. Phillips head indentations allow cap nuts to be tightened through heat sink access holes using a screwdriver.

Exactly 1.2” of motherboard component and DIMM clearance remains after installing the included 120 mm x 20 mm fan. SilverStone recommends both updraft and downdraft configurations, so we tested it both ways.

The bottom of the fan sits next to our medium-height modules, preventing the installation of a second set. Memory upgrade options include using shorter modules or rotating the sink away from memory.